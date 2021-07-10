Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) Stock Holdings Lifted by Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,378,093 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,545 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC owned about 1.92% of Maxar Technologies worth $52,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Maxar Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Maxar Technologies by 76.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Maxar Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Maxar Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Maxar Technologies by 1,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 68.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MAXR. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Maxar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Maxar Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.92.

In related news, CFO Biggs C. Porter bought 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.00 per share, for a total transaction of $95,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Jeff Robertson III sold 17,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $696,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Maxar Technologies stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $35.67. The stock had a trading volume of 896,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,484,144. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Maxar Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.95 and a fifty-two week high of $58.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.38.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($1.24). The firm had revenue of $392.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.81 million. Maxar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 15.40%. Maxar Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.80) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Maxar Technologies Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Maxar Technologies’s payout ratio is currently -2.07%.

Maxar Technologies Profile

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

