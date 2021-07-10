Maxcoin Trading 7.9% Lower Over Last Week (MAX)

Maxcoin (CURRENCY:MAX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. Maxcoin has a total market cap of $330,938.95 and $222.00 worth of Maxcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maxcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0054 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Maxcoin has traded down 7.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,725.07 or 1.00127936 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.39 or 0.00042713 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $424.73 or 0.01260993 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.73 or 0.00391086 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00007302 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.57 or 0.00384684 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002783 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00006072 BTC.

HNC COIN (HNC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00010038 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00004759 BTC.

Maxcoin Profile

Maxcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theKeccak hashing algorithm. Maxcoin’s total supply is 61,445,805 coins. Maxcoin’s official website is www.maxcoinproject.org . Maxcoin’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Maxcoin is https://reddit.com/r/maxcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Maxcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maxcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maxcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maxcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

