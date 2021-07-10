McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) Shares Acquired by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) by 124.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 844,427 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 467,704 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.20% of McAfee worth $19,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MCFE. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of McAfee in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in McAfee by 251.4% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in McAfee in the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in McAfee in the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in McAfee in the 4th quarter valued at $132,000. 30.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McAfee alerts:

McAfee stock opened at $28.40 on Friday. McAfee Corp. has a 52 week low of $14.80 and a 52 week high of $29.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.35. The stock has a market cap of $12.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52.

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $442.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732.63 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that McAfee Corp. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. McAfee’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.85%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of McAfee from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of McAfee from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of McAfee from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of McAfee from $30.50 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of McAfee from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.79.

About McAfee

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

Featured Article: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for McAfee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McAfee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.