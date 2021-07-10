McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Equities analysts expect McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) to post earnings per share of $0.73 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.75 and the lowest is $0.69. McCormick & Company, Incorporated reported earnings per share of $0.77 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th.

On average, analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will report full-year earnings of $3.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.01 to $3.05. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.04 to $3.18. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow McCormick & Company, Incorporated.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 12.48%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MKC. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Friday, July 2nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 75.1% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 159.3% during the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $87.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,060,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,351,992. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $82.03 and a twelve month high of $105.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.26 billion, a PE ratio of 31.27, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.06%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers rice, spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

