Mchain (MAR) Price Hits $0.0009 on Major Exchanges

Mchain (CURRENCY:MAR) traded up 49.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. Mchain has a total market capitalization of $59,150.43 and $11.00 worth of Mchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mchain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Mchain has traded 91.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Mchain alerts:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002983 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00006637 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003122 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00006566 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000129 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000095 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 63.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000010 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000243 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About Mchain

Mchain (CRYPTO:MAR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 20th, 2017. Mchain’s total supply is 64,873,675 coins. Mchain’s official Twitter account is @Marijuana_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mchain’s official website is mchain.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “MarijuanaCoin is a new PoW/PoS cryptocurrency for the cannabis industry. It's based on the X11 hashing algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Mchain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.