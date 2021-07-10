Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) Holdings Boosted by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) by 19.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,215,348 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 195,300 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.77% of Medallia worth $33,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MDLA. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Medallia in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Medallia by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Medallia in the fourth quarter worth about $391,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Medallia in the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Medallia by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Medallia alerts:

In other Medallia news, EVP Mikael J. Ottosson sold 2,255 shares of Medallia stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total value of $65,733.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 161,436 shares in the company, valued at $4,705,859.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Leslie Stretch sold 100,000 shares of Medallia stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total transaction of $3,340,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 867,445 shares in the company, valued at $28,972,663. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 353,140 shares of company stock worth $10,864,456. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE MDLA opened at $32.40 on Friday. Medallia, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.58 and a 12 month high of $48.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.67 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.90.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $131.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.29 million. Medallia had a negative return on equity of 24.99% and a negative net margin of 33.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. Analysts forecast that Medallia, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MDLA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Medallia from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Medallia in a report on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup cut their price target on Medallia from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Medallia from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price target on Medallia from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Medallia Profile

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

Recommended Story: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Medallia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medallia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.