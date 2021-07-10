megaBONK (MBONK) Price Reaches $0.0775 on Top Exchanges

megaBONK (CURRENCY:MBONK) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. Over the last week, megaBONK has traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. One megaBONK coin can now be purchased for about $0.0775 or 0.00000232 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. megaBONK has a market cap of $232,358.02 and approximately $7,658.00 worth of megaBONK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003001 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.84 or 0.00053505 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003071 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00017532 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003001 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $291.87 or 0.00875516 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000352 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.88 or 0.00044624 BTC.

megaBONK Coin Profile

MBONK is a coin. It was first traded on July 8th, 2020. megaBONK’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,000,000 coins. megaBONK’s official Twitter account is @BonkToken

According to CryptoCompare, “BONK is a utility token cryptocurrency that can be used to create the users' own NFT art collectibles. Creating NFT requires 1 BONK per NFT. BONK's wants users to have the best experience possible when they utilize the BONK platform. “

Buying and Selling megaBONK

