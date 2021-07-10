MenaPay (MPAY) Market Capitalization Hits $1.13 Million

MenaPay (CURRENCY:MPAY) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. In the last week, MenaPay has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. MenaPay has a market cap of $1.13 million and approximately $515.00 worth of MenaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MenaPay coin can now be bought for about $0.0084 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002971 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.31 or 0.00054343 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003070 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00017594 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002971 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $294.98 or 0.00875564 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000356 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.13 or 0.00044908 BTC.

MenaPay Coin Profile

MenaPay (CRYPTO:MPAY) is a coin. MenaPay’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 134,138,176 coins. MenaPay’s official message board is medium.com/menapay . The official website for MenaPay is www.menapay.io . The Reddit community for MenaPay is /r/MenaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MenaPay’s official Twitter account is @menapayio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MenaPay has been designed to comply with Islamic finance requirements. The MenaPay Platform does not use or give interest, and proves this via witnesses thanks to the blockchain technology. The MenaPay Platform shares the revenue of the platform with the MenaPay Token Holders in accordance with Islamic finance approach. As a result of this structure, MenaPay is expected to help the digital transformation of the region. “

