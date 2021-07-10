Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) Shares Acquired by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 285,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,760 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.51% of Mercury General worth $17,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Mercury General in the third quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Mercury General by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 581,466 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,357,000 after purchasing an additional 49,411 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Mercury General by 72.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 325,698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,005,000 after purchasing an additional 136,955 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Mercury General by 158.7% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,597 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 4,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Mercury General by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 75,253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,929,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733 shares during the last quarter. 38.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Mercury General stock opened at $63.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.37. Mercury General Co. has a 52 week low of $38.99 and a 52 week high of $67.88.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.09. Mercury General had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 16.38%. The business had revenue of $951.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mercury General Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a $0.632 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.67%.

Mercury General Company Profile

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. It also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance. The company's automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners' insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

