Mercury Market Capitalization Achieves $1.10 Million (MER)

Mercury (CURRENCY:MER) traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 10th. Mercury has a total market cap of $1.10 million and approximately $700.00 worth of Mercury was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Mercury has traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar. One Mercury coin can currently be bought for $0.0110 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002995 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001852 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.21 or 0.00045519 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.99 or 0.00113704 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54.29 or 0.00162501 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,466.66 or 1.00173611 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002871 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $319.10 or 0.00955140 BTC.

Mercury Coin Profile

Mercury’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Mercury’s official Twitter account is @darcrus and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Mercury is gojupiter.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Mercury is a crypto asset issued on the Waves Platform blockchain. MER is a provenance token, allowing cross-chain time-stamping from the permissioned Jupiter blockchain to Waves, allowing Jupiter blockhashes to be time-stamped on the Waves blockchain by including them on Waves transactions (using Mercury to pay transaction fees). “

Mercury Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mercury directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mercury should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mercury using one of the exchanges listed above.

