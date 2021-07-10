Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) Shares Sold by Acuta Capital Partners LLC

Acuta Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) by 48.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 357,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 336,311 shares during the quarter. Mersana Therapeutics comprises approximately 2.1% of Acuta Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Acuta Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.51% of Mersana Therapeutics worth $5,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MRSN. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $141,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 48,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 70,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 5,358 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $202,000.

Mersana Therapeutics stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.88. 224,466 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 831,133. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.27. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.59 and a 12-month high of $29.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $895.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a current ratio of 6.64.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.11). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 12,779.23% and a negative return on equity of 44.42%. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.25 million. On average, analysts expect that Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

MRSN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Mersana Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.60.

In other news, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 1,886 shares of Mersana Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total value of $25,649.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,165.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 4,102 shares of Mersana Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $57,838.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,797.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,310 shares of company stock valued at $179,342 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. The company develops XMT-1536, a Dolaflexin ADC targeting NaPi2b that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with ovarian cancer and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) adenocarcinoma; and XMT-1592, a Dolasynthen ADC targeting NaPi2b-expressing tumors, which is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer and NSCLC adenocarcinoma.

