MetaHash (MHC) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.10 Million

#MetaHash (CURRENCY:MHC) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. In the last seven days, #MetaHash has traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. One #MetaHash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0110 or 0.00000033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. #MetaHash has a market cap of $29.18 million and $1.10 million worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

#MetaHash Profile

#MetaHash launched on May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 2,827,445,179 coins and its circulating supply is 2,657,760,855 coins. The official message board for #MetaHash is medium.com/@themetahash . The official website for #MetaHash is metahash.org . #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash

According to CryptoCompare, “Working on Blockchain 4.0 protocol, #Metahash is a blockchain-based transaction ecosystem that developed the Tracechain protocol to optimize the transaction speed on the crypto space with high-speed transactions and low fees. The Metahash structure has four synergetic parts: TraceChain, MetaApps, Metagate, and MetaHashCoin. The TraceChain is an AI (Artificial Intelligence) algorithm that increases the speed of the traffic all over the network. Through the MetaApps users build DApps and also projects using different languages can be converted to a MetaApp application. The user interface Metagate is the link between TraceChain and MetaApps. The digital asset MetaHashCoin is a payment method within the Metahash ecosystem and has the utility to be converted to other tokens of different networks. “

#MetaHash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as #MetaHash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire #MetaHash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase #MetaHash using one of the exchanges listed above.

