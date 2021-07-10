Metaverse ETP (ETP) Hits Market Cap of $12.01 Million

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. During the last seven days, Metaverse ETP has traded down 12.8% against the US dollar. One Metaverse ETP coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000453 BTC on exchanges. Metaverse ETP has a market capitalization of $12.01 million and approximately $310,188.00 worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,122.19 or 0.06289944 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002967 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.26 or 0.00146015 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000596 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001559 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Metaverse ETP Profile

ETP is a coin. It launched on February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 80,630,517 coins and its circulating supply is 78,630,419 coins. Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Metaverse ETP’s official website is mvs.org . The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Metaverse ETP is blog.mvs.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Metaverse is a decentralized platform based on blockchain technology. Metaverse is building a web of Smart Properties and establishing an open ecosystem in which digital value can be circulated freely. ETP is the token used on Metaverse and can be used to measure the value of smart properties in Metaverse or as collateral in financial transactions. ETP is also used to pay transaction and other fees applied on Metaverse. “

Metaverse ETP Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metaverse ETP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metaverse ETP using one of the exchanges listed above.

