Method Finance (MTHD) Price Down 19.1% Over Last Week

Method Finance (CURRENCY:MTHD) traded down 5.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. Method Finance has a market capitalization of $928,059.82 and approximately $8,833.00 worth of Method Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Method Finance has traded 19.1% lower against the US dollar. One Method Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0225 or 0.00000067 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002996 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.93 or 0.00053690 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003079 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00017588 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002995 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $292.14 or 0.00875012 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000350 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.85 or 0.00044494 BTC.

About Method Finance

Method Finance is a coin. Method Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,304,870 coins. Method Finance’s official Twitter account is @Method_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “LPs provide liquidity to an pool like Uniswap or a protocol like Compound and receive LP tokens in return. The LP will then stake these tokens to their Method NFT SmartVault™. Protocols that integrate the UniversalVault standard can then deposit their liquidity mining rewards to the LPs NFT SmartVault™. This is a new way of providing liquidity mining rewards to LPs without forcing them to deposit into the protocol’s own staking contract. “

