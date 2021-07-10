Metis Trading 2.2% Higher This Week (METIS)

Metis (CURRENCY:METIS) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. One Metis coin can currently be bought for about $7.04 or 0.00020984 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Metis has traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Metis has a market capitalization of $4.92 million and $79,357.00 worth of Metis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002982 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00054012 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003069 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00017522 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002982 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $290.51 or 0.00865681 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000357 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.94 or 0.00044523 BTC.

About Metis

METIS is a coin. It launched on September 21st, 2020. Metis’ total supply is 4,930,001 coins and its circulating supply is 698,411 coins. Metis’ official website is wemetis.com . Metis’ official Twitter account is @Official_Metis and its Facebook page is accessible here . Metis’ official message board is metisofficial.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis believes in empowering individuals to attain their true potential through education. However, education is frequently underutilized due to difficulties of accessing education and students may not always have the right incentive to complete their education. Metis solves this issue by providing a direct economic incentive for users which is representative of the economic value to society that is not captured by the users themselves. Through Metis, students have a financial incentive to study and pick up skills that are in demand within society. These students learning and picking up skills that the industry is lacking can earn money while being educated. Metis enables this through its proof-of-work to mine a new MTS token. To gain MTS tokens, users will need to complete milestones in their online courses. “

Metis Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metis using one of the exchanges listed above.

