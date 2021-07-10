MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Holdings Lifted by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,583 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $4,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ergoteles LLC grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 638.3% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 263,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,023,000 after buying an additional 227,887 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 11.2% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 128,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,805,000 after buying an additional 12,965 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MetLife during the first quarter valued at $1,152,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in MetLife by 62,239.8% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,638,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in MetLife by 514.9% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,666,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395,512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MET opened at $58.86 on Friday. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.19 and a twelve month high of $67.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $51.53 billion, a PE ratio of 47.85, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.22.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.72. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 2.05%. The business had revenue of $16.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.17%.

A number of brokerages have commented on MET. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on MetLife from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group began coverage on MetLife in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on MetLife from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. TheStreet downgraded MetLife from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on MetLife from $58.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.36.

In related news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total transaction of $710,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,784,172.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

