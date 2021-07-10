Metrix Coin (MRX) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $47,876.00

Metrix Coin (CURRENCY:MRX) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. Metrix Coin has a total market capitalization of $10.91 million and $47,876.00 worth of Metrix Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metrix Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Metrix Coin has traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000044 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded up 152.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Arepacoin (AREPA) traded up 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Trexcoin (TREX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CaluraCoin (CLC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IBStoken (IBS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000016 BTC.

HEIDI (HDI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Metrix Coin Profile

Metrix Coin (MRX) is a coin. Metrix Coin’s total supply is 17,487,726,295 coins and its circulating supply is 16,302,726,295 coins. The Reddit community for Metrix Coin is https://reddit.com/r/MetrixCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Metrix Coin is www.metrixcoin.com . Metrix Coin’s official Twitter account is @MetrixCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

