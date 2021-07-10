Metronome Market Capitalization Achieves $35.06 Million (MET)

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 10th. Metronome has a market cap of $35.06 million and $96,359.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metronome coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.94 or 0.00008751 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Metronome has traded 4.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Metronome alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002977 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001859 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.35 or 0.00045655 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.78 or 0.00115353 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.37 or 0.00161722 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33,609.73 or 0.99965654 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002865 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $322.25 or 0.00958468 BTC.

Metronome Profile

Metronome’s launch date was May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 13,203,083 coins and its circulating supply is 11,916,709 coins. Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Metronome’s official website is www.metronome.io . The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Metronome is medium.com/@MetronomeToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

Metronome Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metronome should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metronome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Metronome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metronome and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.