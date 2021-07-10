MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) Shares Purchased by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) by 165.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,542,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,833,240 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 1.03% of MFA Financial worth $18,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFA. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in MFA Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of MFA Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MFA Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MFA Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. 60.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MFA Financial alerts:

Shares of MFA opened at $4.73 on Friday. MFA Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $2.23 and a one year high of $4.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.74.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09. MFA Financial had a net margin of 89.30% and a return on equity of 14.56%. Equities research analysts forecast that MFA Financial, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from MFA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.00%.

MFA has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of MFA Financial from a “d+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of MFA Financial from $4.25 to $4.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of MFA Financial from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MFA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of MFA Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. MFA Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.69.

MFA Financial Profile

MFA Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

Featured Article: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for MFA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.