MicroMoney Price Reaches $0.0099 on Exchanges (AMM)

MicroMoney (CURRENCY:AMM) traded 10.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. Over the last seven days, MicroMoney has traded down 8.6% against the US dollar. One MicroMoney coin can currently be purchased for $0.0099 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MicroMoney has a total market capitalization of $155,729.55 and $114,829.00 worth of MicroMoney was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MicroMoney Profile

AMM is a coin. MicroMoney’s total supply is 17,532,943 coins and its circulating supply is 15,777,256 coins. The official website for MicroMoney is www.micromoney.io . MicroMoney’s official Twitter account is @micromoneyio and its Facebook page is accessible here . MicroMoney’s official message board is medium.com/@micromoney.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MicroMoney is an Ethereum-based Open Source Credit & Big Data Bureau that connects new customers to existing financial services. AMM is an ERC20 utility token. The AMM token is an integral part of the MicroMoney ecosystem and can be used as an internal payment mean or to get access to MicroMoney’s services. “

MicroMoney Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MicroMoney directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MicroMoney should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MicroMoney using one of the exchanges listed above.

