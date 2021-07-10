Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Position Increased by Avitas Wealth Management LLC

Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 25.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,784 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 6,573 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 1.5% of Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $7,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 87,672 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $20,669,000 after buying an additional 33,174 shares during the last quarter. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC now owns 34,030 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,023,000 after acquiring an additional 3,346 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Microsoft by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 167,563 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $39,512,000 after acquiring an additional 9,991 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 262.5% in the 1st quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 23,378 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,512,000 after acquiring an additional 16,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Mark J. lifted its position in Microsoft by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Bradley Mark J. now owns 19,509 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,599,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $277.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $256.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $196.25 and a twelve month high of $280.69.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.75% and a net margin of 35.02%. The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Microsoft from $269.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Microsoft in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on Microsoft from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James increased their price target on Microsoft from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $291.83.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 87,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,048,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total transaction of $1,537,688.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 92,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,274,786.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

