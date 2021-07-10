MiL.k (MLK) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $22.79 Million

MiL.k (CURRENCY:MLK) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. During the last week, MiL.k has traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. MiL.k has a total market capitalization of $69.58 million and approximately $22.79 million worth of MiL.k was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MiL.k coin can now be bought for approximately $0.89 or 0.00002663 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002993 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001848 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00045599 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.83 or 0.00116190 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.14 or 0.00161989 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33,521.82 or 1.00298173 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002842 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $315.62 or 0.00944355 BTC.

About MiL.k

MiL.k’s launch date was February 20th, 2020. MiL.k’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,160,812 coins. MiL.k’s official message board is medium.com/milk-official-blog . MiL.k’s official Twitter account is @milk_alliance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MiL.k is milkalliance.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Mil.k Coin is a cryptocurrency that functions as the currency of the MiL.k platform and is the medium that integrates Brand Tokens of the aligned service companies. On the platform, Brand Token is like a product, and Mil.k Coin is the currency to purchase it. There are several ways to acquire Mil.k Coin. First, it can be earned when a user sells his/her Brand Token (On the platform app) that he/she has earned by using its relevant service. Second, it can be purchased at the external crypto exchange. Lastly, it can be individually transferred between users. “

MiL.k Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MiL.k directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MiL.k should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MiL.k using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

