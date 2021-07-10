MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) Market Cap Tops $49.25 Million

MimbleWimbleCoin (CURRENCY:MWC) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. MimbleWimbleCoin has a total market cap of $49.25 million and approximately $150,919.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded down 14.8% against the US dollar. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can now be bought for about $4.58 or 0.00013698 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $126.00 or 0.00376807 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003131 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001464 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $541.67 or 0.01619920 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000014 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000335 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin Profile

MimbleWimbleCoin (CRYPTO:MWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,752,780 coins. The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official website is www.mwc.mw

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another. “

MimbleWimbleCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MimbleWimbleCoin directly using US dollars.

