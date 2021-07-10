Mina Price Reaches $1.23 (MINA)

Mina (CURRENCY:MINA) traded down 3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 10th. In the last seven days, Mina has traded 13.7% lower against the dollar. Mina has a total market cap of $210.82 million and approximately $5.48 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mina coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.23 or 0.00003640 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Mina alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002969 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001843 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.25 or 0.00045259 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.13 or 0.00116164 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.58 or 0.00162005 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,636.95 or 0.99844444 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002815 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $314.02 or 0.00932114 BTC.

Mina Profile

Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 171,903,376 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @MinaProtocol

Buying and Selling Mina

