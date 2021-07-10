MIND C.T.I. (NASDAQ:MNDO) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

MIND C.T.I. Ltd (NASDAQ:MNDO) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.24. MIND C.T.I. shares last traded at $3.17, with a volume of 18,370 shares.
The firm has a market capitalization of $63.36 million, a P/E ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.11.
MIND C.T.I. (NASDAQ:MNDO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.12 million for the quarter. MIND C.T.I. had a return on equity of 27.25% and a net margin of 24.29%.
About MIND C.T.I. (NASDAQ:MNDO)
MIND C.T.I. Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, supports, implements, and operates real-time and off-line convergent billing and customer care software solutions in the Americas, Europe, Israel, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. The company offers billing and customer care solutions that support various services, such as voice, data, and content services, as well as prepaid, postpaid, and pay-in-advance payment models in a single platform.
