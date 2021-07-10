MIND C.T.I. (NASDAQ:MNDO) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

MIND C.T.I. Ltd (NASDAQ:MNDO) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.24. MIND C.T.I. shares last traded at $3.17, with a volume of 18,370 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of $63.36 million, a P/E ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.11.

MIND C.T.I. (NASDAQ:MNDO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.12 million for the quarter. MIND C.T.I. had a return on equity of 27.25% and a net margin of 24.29%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of MIND C.T.I. by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 106,034 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 40,334 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MIND C.T.I. during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of MIND C.T.I. by 56.9% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 28,252 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 10,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in MIND C.T.I. by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 184,421 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 17,669 shares in the last quarter. 18.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MIND C.T.I.

MIND C.T.I. Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, supports, implements, and operates real-time and off-line convergent billing and customer care software solutions in the Americas, Europe, Israel, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. The company offers billing and customer care solutions that support various services, such as voice, data, and content services, as well as prepaid, postpaid, and pay-in-advance payment models in a single platform.

