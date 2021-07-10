MIR COIN (MIR) Trading 5.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

MIR COIN (CURRENCY:MIR) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. One MIR COIN coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, MIR COIN has traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. MIR COIN has a total market capitalization of $3.85 million and $57,456.00 worth of MIR COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002967 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001862 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.45 or 0.00045801 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.04 or 0.00115737 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.53 or 0.00161658 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33,837.03 or 1.00307412 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002874 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $322.17 or 0.00955041 BTC.

MIR COIN Coin Profile

MIR COIN’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 780,627,481 coins. The official message board for MIR COIN is medium.com/@blockchainmir . MIR COIN’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MIR COIN is www.mircoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR COIN is a distributed crypto-currency with anonymity, safety and convenience of fast processing speed by linking and integrating Blockchain-based technology and various payment solutions for the integrated platform ranging over various user needs and business plan. “

