Mirror Protocol Hits Market Capitalization of $289.69 Million (MIR)

Mirror Protocol (CURRENCY:MIR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. One Mirror Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $3.73 or 0.00011136 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Mirror Protocol has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar. Mirror Protocol has a market cap of $289.69 million and $9.60 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Mirror Protocol

Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 77,742,680 coins. Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01 . Mirror Protocol’s official website is eth.mirror.finance . Mirror Protocol’s official message board is mirror-protocol.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR COIN is a distributed crypto-currency with anonymity, safety and convenience of fast processing speed by linking and integrating Blockchain-based technology and various payment solutions for the integrated platform ranging over various user needs and business plan. “

Buying and Selling Mirror Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirror Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirror Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirror Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

