Mirrored Apple Market Capitalization Achieves $33.66 Million (mAAPL)

Mirrored Apple (CURRENCY:mAAPL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 10th. One Mirrored Apple coin can currently be purchased for approximately $144.62 or 0.00429907 BTC on exchanges. Mirrored Apple has a market capitalization of $33.66 million and $82,276.00 worth of Mirrored Apple was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Mirrored Apple has traded 3.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002973 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001851 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.30 or 0.00045475 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.14 or 0.00116359 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.54 or 0.00162111 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,657.21 or 1.00048283 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002828 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $316.44 or 0.00940640 BTC.

Mirrored Apple Profile

Mirrored Apple’s total supply is 232,764 coins. Mirrored Apple’s official message board is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored Apple is mirror.finance . Mirrored Apple’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Mirrored Apple Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Apple directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Apple should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored Apple using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

