Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (mQQQ) Trading Up 1.1% This Week

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (CURRENCY:mQQQ) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. One Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust coin can currently be bought for $360.08 or 0.01068800 BTC on major exchanges. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has a total market cap of $35.92 million and $18,725.00 worth of Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002970 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001863 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00045726 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.20 or 0.00116344 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.45 or 0.00161616 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,666.33 or 0.99929476 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002870 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $322.10 or 0.00956068 BTC.

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Coin Profile

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s total supply is 99,756 coins. The official website for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust is mirror.finance . Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust using one of the exchanges listed above.

