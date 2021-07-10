Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Price Reaches $24.56 (mSLV)

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (CURRENCY:mSLV) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. One Mirrored iShares Silver Trust coin can now be bought for $24.56 or 0.00073441 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has a total market cap of $31.20 million and approximately $43,446.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Silver Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002993 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001853 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.21 or 0.00045503 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.12 or 0.00113991 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.41 or 0.00162718 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,569.43 or 1.00395607 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002874 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $321.78 or 0.00962334 BTC.

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Profile

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s total supply is 1,270,682 coins. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official message board for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust is mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirrored iShares Silver Trust

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Silver Trust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored iShares Silver Trust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored iShares Silver Trust using one of the exchanges listed above.

