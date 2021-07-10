Mirrored Microsoft (mMSFT) Trading 0.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Mirrored Microsoft (CURRENCY:mMSFT) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 10th. Mirrored Microsoft has a market cap of $31.14 million and approximately $17,562.00 worth of Mirrored Microsoft was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored Microsoft coin can now be purchased for $277.46 or 0.00823576 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Mirrored Microsoft has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002969 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001843 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.25 or 0.00045259 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.13 or 0.00116164 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.58 or 0.00162005 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33,636.95 or 0.99844444 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002815 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $314.02 or 0.00932114 BTC.

About Mirrored Microsoft

Mirrored Microsoft’s total supply is 112,224 coins. The official website for Mirrored Microsoft is mirror.finance . Mirrored Microsoft’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored Microsoft’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol

