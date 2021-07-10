Mirrored Netflix (mNFLX) Market Cap Hits $29.67 Million

Mirrored Netflix (CURRENCY:mNFLX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 10th. Mirrored Netflix has a market capitalization of $29.67 million and $21,878.00 worth of Mirrored Netflix was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored Netflix coin can currently be bought for approximately $539.19 or 0.01591244 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Mirrored Netflix has traded up 0.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002952 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00045265 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.30 or 0.00115976 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.84 or 0.00161829 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,959.29 or 1.00219261 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002827 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $316.47 or 0.00933967 BTC.

Mirrored Netflix Profile

Mirrored Netflix’s total supply is 55,033 coins. Mirrored Netflix’s official message board is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . Mirrored Netflix’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored Netflix’s official website is mirror.finance

Mirrored Netflix Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Netflix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Netflix should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored Netflix using one of the exchanges listed above.

