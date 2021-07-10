Mirrored Tesla Price Hits $663.00 on Major Exchanges (mTSLA)

Mirrored Tesla (CURRENCY:mTSLA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 10th. During the last week, Mirrored Tesla has traded 3.7% lower against the dollar. Mirrored Tesla has a total market capitalization of $29.21 million and $1,533.00 worth of Mirrored Tesla was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored Tesla coin can now be purchased for $663.00 or 0.01985038 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002996 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001853 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.19 or 0.00045484 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.02 or 0.00113825 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54.08 or 0.00161931 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,401.89 or 1.00005848 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002870 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $318.39 or 0.00953268 BTC.

About Mirrored Tesla

Mirrored Tesla’s total supply is 44,054 coins. The official website for Mirrored Tesla is mirror.finance . Mirrored Tesla’s official message board is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . Mirrored Tesla’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored Tesla

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Tesla directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Tesla should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored Tesla using one of the exchanges listed above.

