Mirrored United States Oil Fund Price Reaches $50.56 on Exchanges (mUSO)

Mirrored United States Oil Fund (CURRENCY:mUSO) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. In the last week, Mirrored United States Oil Fund has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Mirrored United States Oil Fund has a market capitalization of $28.96 million and $87.00 worth of Mirrored United States Oil Fund was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored United States Oil Fund coin can now be purchased for about $50.56 or 0.00151500 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002996 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001864 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.21 or 0.00045590 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.31 or 0.00114801 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.04 or 0.00161923 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,406.47 or 1.00101555 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002858 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.86 or 0.00943460 BTC.

Mirrored United States Oil Fund Profile

Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s total supply is 572,789 coins. Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored United States Oil Fund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored United States Oil Fund should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored United States Oil Fund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

