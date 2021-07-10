Misonix (NASDAQ:MSON) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Misonix, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSON) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $22.20. Misonix shares last traded at $21.97, with a volume of 29,285 shares traded.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MSON. TheStreet upgraded shares of Misonix from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Misonix in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $382.43 million, a PE ratio of -20.34 and a beta of 1.43.

Misonix (NASDAQ:MSON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $18.35 million during the quarter. Misonix had a negative return on equity of 13.01% and a negative net margin of 27.24%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Misonix by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,045 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 6,166 shares during the period. Pura Vida Investments LLC increased its position in Misonix by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 504,757 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,888,000 after acquiring an additional 14,171 shares during the period. Tamarack Advisers LP increased its holdings in Misonix by 16.7% in the first quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 350,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,857,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Misonix by 180.8% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 655,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,835,000 after acquiring an additional 421,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integral Health Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Misonix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $882,000. 41.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Misonix Company Profile (NASDAQ:MSON)

Misonix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive surgical ultrasonic medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company's products include BoneScalpel, an ultrasonic bone cutting and sculpting system for surgical procedures involving the precise cutting and sculpting of bone while sparing soft tissue; SonaStar, a surgical aspirator that is used to emulsify and remove soft and hard tumors primarily in the neuro and general surgery field; and SonicOne, an ultrasonic cleansing and debridement system, which provides tissue specific debridement and cleansing of wounds and burns for the removal of devitalized tissue and fibrin deposits while sparing viable cells.

