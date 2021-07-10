Mist Market Capitalization Tops $1.50 Million (MIST)

Mist (CURRENCY:MIST) traded 13.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 10th. One Mist coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0265 or 0.00000079 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mist has a market capitalization of $1.50 million and approximately $3,918.00 worth of Mist was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Mist has traded 39.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Mist

Mist (CRYPTO:MIST) is a coin. Mist’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,357,088 coins. Mist’s official Twitter account is @mistnft

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemist was started with a tweet by @thegostep. There is no “dev team”. There is no company. There is only a community of alchemists figuring out what to build in the open. There is no roadmap. An alchemist never makes forward-looking statements, simply because the future is unpredictable. The only plan is there is no plan. “

Mist Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mist directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mist should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mist using one of the exchanges listed above.

