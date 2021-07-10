Mithril Price Hits $0.0423 on Major Exchanges (MITH)

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 10th. Mithril has a market capitalization of $42.33 million and approximately $56.06 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mithril coin can currently be bought for $0.0423 or 0.00000125 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Mithril has traded up 15.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00012080 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.44 or 0.00199188 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000838 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000550 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000072 BTC.

About Mithril

Mithril is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mithril’s official message board is medium.com/mithriltoken . Mithril’s official website is mith.io . Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mithril Network is a decentralized social media platform. It allows users to mine Mithril tokens through something they named “Social Mining” that consists of each user's posting and interactions in the Mithril ecosystem. These actions will generate MITH tokens for the user to spend in Mithril Network applications such as dating services, premium content channels, and live-stream applications. The Mithril Token (MITH) is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Mithril

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mithril should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mithril using one of the exchanges listed above.

