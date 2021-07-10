MML Investors Services LLC Acquires 1,848 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 22.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,961 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $4,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 52 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 120.8% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 53 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IDXX. Barclays increased their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $616.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $482.00.

IDXX opened at $667.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $56.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $577.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.41. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $329.69 and a 1 year high of $669.20.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $777.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.43 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 131.51% and a net margin of 23.59%. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. Research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $541.02, for a total value of $277,002.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 653,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $353,666,397.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 7,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.01, for a total value of $4,029,772.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 661,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,190,437.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,004 shares of company stock valued at $23,130,605 in the last 90 days. 2.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

Featured Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.