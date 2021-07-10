MML Investors Services LLC Acquires 3,735 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,219 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,735 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $4,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BTI. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in British American Tobacco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,416,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in British American Tobacco by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 7,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in British American Tobacco by 371.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 9,081 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in British American Tobacco by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 2,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in British American Tobacco by 148.2% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 69,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after buying an additional 41,255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.44% of the company’s stock.

BTI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

BTI stock opened at $38.54 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $88.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.85. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a twelve month low of $31.60 and a twelve month high of $41.14.

British American Tobacco Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.

