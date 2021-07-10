MML Investors Services LLC Buys 10,775 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 23.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,568 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,775 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $4,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 237.7% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 25,974 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 18,282 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 234,045 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $19,576,000 after purchasing an additional 12,150 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 31,315 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,887,161 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,579,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 45,098 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,772,000 after acquiring an additional 4,052 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.84, for a total transaction of $672,127.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 371,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,899,259.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 2,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.29, for a total value of $196,392.69. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,640,009.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 158,812 shares of company stock worth $15,097,664 in the last ninety days. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EW shares. Raymond James increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays started coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edwards Lifesciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.60.

EW stock opened at $107.51 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $97.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 3.84. The firm has a market cap of $66.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.09. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $66.87 and a twelve month high of $109.01.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 27.63% and a net margin of 19.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

