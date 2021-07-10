MNPCoin Price Tops $0.0011 on Major Exchanges (MNP)

MNPCoin (CURRENCY:MNP) traded down 35.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. During the last week, MNPCoin has traded down 41.7% against the U.S. dollar. One MNPCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. MNPCoin has a market capitalization of $2,345.80 and $1.00 worth of MNPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002992 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.14 or 0.00045294 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.83 or 0.00116120 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.07 or 0.00161718 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33,459.19 or 1.00071042 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002832 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.54 or 0.00940749 BTC.

About MNPCoin

MNPCoin’s total supply is 4,237,567 coins and its circulating supply is 2,191,996 coins. MNPCoin’s official Twitter account is @MNPCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MNPCoin is mnpcoin.pro

MNPCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MNPCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MNPCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MNPCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

