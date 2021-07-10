MonaCoin (MONA) Trading 6.3% Lower Over Last Week

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. Over the last week, MonaCoin has traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar. MonaCoin has a market cap of $87.48 million and $783,763.00 worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MonaCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $1.33 or 0.00003974 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MonaCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33,492.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,112.06 or 0.06306013 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $495.24 or 0.01478651 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $133.37 or 0.00398200 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.03 or 0.00146393 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $209.66 or 0.00625992 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00008598 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $140.91 or 0.00420725 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.69 or 0.00321518 BTC.

About MonaCoin

MonaCoin (CRYPTO:MONA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. The official website for MonaCoin is monacoin.org . The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

Buying and Selling MonaCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonaCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MonaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MonaCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MonaCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.