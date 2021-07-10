Monavale Hits One Day Volume of $51,870.00 (MONA)

Monavale (CURRENCY:MONA) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. One Monavale coin can now be bought for $411.88 or 0.01220411 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Monavale has traded 6.8% lower against the dollar. Monavale has a total market cap of $3.34 million and $51,870.00 worth of Monavale was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Monavale alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.74 or 0.00399243 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00008574 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000556 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003950 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Monavale Coin Profile

Monavale (CRYPTO:MONA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2014. Monavale’s total supply is 9,237 coins and its circulating supply is 8,111 coins. The official website for Monavale is www.digitalax.xyz . Monavale’s official Twitter account is @tcejorpniocanom and its Facebook page is accessible here . Monavale’s official message board is medium.com/@digitalax

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

Monavale Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monavale directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monavale should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monavale using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Monavale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monavale and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.