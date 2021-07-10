MONK (MONK) Price Down 6% Over Last Week

MONK (CURRENCY:MONK) traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. MONK has a total market capitalization of $841,907.08 and $904.00 worth of MONK was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MONK has traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar. One MONK coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0656 or 0.00000196 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MONK alerts:

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001269 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000033 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000339 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00009646 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001680 BTC.

MONK Profile

MONK is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. MONK’s total supply is 12,825,163 coins. MONK’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_

According to CryptoCompare, “Monkey aim is to help the users from wasting their time checking virtual machines and wallets the whole day. Monkey will instantly update the users once the balance changes and will also keep an eye on the users Masternodes without needing to access them. Monkey is using an energy-efficient proof-of-stake algorithm, can be mined on any computer, and will never require specialized mining equipment. Fast transactions featuring guaranteed zero-confirmation transactions, we call it SwiftTX.Decentralized blockchain voting providing for consensus-based advancement of the current Masternode technology used to secure the network and provide the above features, each Masternode is secured with collateral of 2,000 MONK.”

Buying and Selling MONK

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MONK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MONK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MONK using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MONK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MONK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.