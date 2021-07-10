Monolith 1-Day Volume Tops $17,044.00 (TKN)

Monolith (CURRENCY:TKN) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 10th. One Monolith coin can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000498 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Monolith has a market capitalization of $5.58 million and approximately $17,044.00 worth of Monolith was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Monolith has traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Monolith alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002967 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.31 or 0.00054280 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003064 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00017619 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002967 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $294.68 or 0.00873388 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000353 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.17 or 0.00044957 BTC.

Monolith Coin Profile

TKN is a coin. Its genesis date was May 6th, 2017. Monolith’s total supply is 39,406,760 coins and its circulating supply is 33,209,551 coins. The official website for Monolith is monolith.xyz . The Reddit community for Monolith is /r/TokenCard and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Monolith’s official Twitter account is @monolith_web3 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Monolith’s official message board is medium.com/@Monolith

According to CryptoCompare, “TokenCard was a project focused on providing an easy method for users to interact and secure their tokens. It allowed users to keep their Ethereum-based tokens secure and under user-set spending and security parameters through the Token Contract Wallet. The tokens couldbe spend through the physical TokenCard, nabling online payments, PoS transactions and ATM withdrawals. TokenCard rebranded to Monolith “

Monolith Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monolith directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monolith should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monolith using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Monolith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monolith and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.