Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Purchased by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden lifted its stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 34.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 107,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,700 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $9,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MNST. Delta Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 82.2% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,786 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total transaction of $4,068,092.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,384,079.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MNST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Monster Beverage currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.26.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNST opened at $90.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $47.70 billion, a PE ratio of 33.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.46. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1-year low of $69.54 and a 1-year high of $99.24.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 26.31% and a net margin of 30.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy teas and shakes, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, drug stores, foodservice customers, value stores, e-commerce retailers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

