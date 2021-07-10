MoonTools (MOONS) Price Down 18.8% Over Last Week

MoonTools (CURRENCY:MOONS) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. MoonTools has a total market capitalization of $585,954.64 and $2,570.00 worth of MoonTools was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MoonTools coin can currently be bought for approximately $21.31 or 0.00062937 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, MoonTools has traded down 18.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002955 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.36 or 0.00045362 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.10 or 0.00115485 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.72 or 0.00161623 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33,908.80 or 1.00158864 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002835 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $316.45 or 0.00934712 BTC.

MoonTools Profile

MoonTools’ total supply is 50,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,500 coins. MoonTools’ official Twitter account is @moontoolsio . The official website for MoonTools is www.moontools.io

