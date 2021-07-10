More Coin Achieves Market Cap of $97,273.11 (MORE)

More Coin (CURRENCY:MORE) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 10th. Over the last seven days, More Coin has traded up 1% against the US dollar. One More Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0486 or 0.00000145 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. More Coin has a market cap of $97,273.11 and $88.00 worth of More Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002981 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.03 or 0.00053738 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003081 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00017689 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002981 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $296.38 or 0.00883176 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000352 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.96 or 0.00044573 BTC.

More Coin Profile

More Coin (MORE) is a coin. It was first traded on June 26th, 2019. More Coin’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. The official website for More Coin is www.mre.live . More Coin’s official Twitter account is @getmorecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “MORE is an innovation in nightlife, live entertainment, and membership. A membership to MORE will give users preferred access to nightclubs in Los Angeles, New York, Las Vegas, and Orange County. MORE members have access to reciprocal clubs around the country in addition to MORE home clubs. MORE members may also spend cryptocurrency on various club services. “

More Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as More Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade More Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase More Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

