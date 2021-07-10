Morgan Advanced Materials (LON:MGAM) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Morgan Advanced Materials plc (LON:MGAM) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 371 ($4.85). Morgan Advanced Materials shares last traded at GBX 369 ($4.82), with a volume of 118,223 shares traded.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MGAM. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Morgan Advanced Materials from GBX 330 ($4.31) to GBX 365 ($4.77) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their target price on Morgan Advanced Materials from GBX 370 ($4.83) to GBX 295 ($3.85) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 335 ($4.38) target price on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 405 ($5.29) target price on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 333 ($4.35).

The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.42. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.05 billion and a P/E ratio of -46.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 344.63.

Morgan Advanced Materials plc operates as a materials science and application engineering company primarily the United Kingdom. It offers high-temperature insulating fiber, microporous, firebrick and insulating firebrick, monolithic, heat shield, fired refractory shape, and structural block insulation products; crucibles, foundry products, and furnace industries furnace ranges; and seals and bearings, as well as general pump components, such as shafts, vanes, rotors, and washers.

