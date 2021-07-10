Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Shares Purchased by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) by 60.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,500 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.19% of Morningstar worth $18,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MORN. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in Morningstar by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 993 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Morningstar by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Morningstar by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 119 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Ashford Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Morningstar by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Morningstar by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 17,286 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.12, for a total transaction of $4,098,856.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 18,691,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,432,058,766.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bevin Desmond sold 3,000 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.01, for a total transaction of $735,030.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,450,133.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 230,853 shares of company stock valued at $56,751,335. Corporate insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MORN stock opened at $253.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Morningstar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $147.00 and a 52 week high of $270.08. The stock has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a PE ratio of 42.96 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $244.94.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $392.80 million during the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 22.36%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

